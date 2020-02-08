Dopo alcuni anni dal suo ultimo avvistamento avvenuto al largo dell’isola di Guadalupe in Messico, riappare Deep Blue, il grande squalo bianco che è considerato il più grande mai filmato. Questa volta ad incontrarla sono i subacquei guidati da Ocean Ramsey, la ricercatrice e biologa marina specializzata in etologia e studio del comportamento animale, in particolare quello degli squali.

Ramsey studia infatti da anni il comportamento di questi maestosi animali, il linguaggio del corpo e le loro reazioni ed interazioni con l’ambiente in cui vivono. Attualmente si sta concentrando infatti sull’influenza che l’ambiente, la presenza di altre specie e le attività umane, hanno sul comportamento degli squali.

L’avvistamento di Deep Blue, il più grande squalo bianco mai immortalato dall’uomo

L’avvistamento è avvenuto il 13 gennaio mentre il gruppo di Ocean Ramsey si trovava a largo di Ohau per osservare un gruppo di squali tigre che si nutrivano di una carcassa di capodoglio. Il cetaceo, morto per cause naturali, era infatti stato trascinato al largo dalla NOAA, per tenere lontani gli squali dalla costa dell’isola.

Ma ad un certo punto gli squali tigre si sono allontanati spaventati dal loro banchetto, per l’improvvisa comparsa di Deep Blue, il più grande squalo bianco mai avvistato dall’uomo. I ricercatori sono certi si tratti di questo grande squalo grazie alle sue dimensioni ed ai segni sul suo corpo, resi evidenti dalle immagini scattate dalla fotografa Kimberly Jeffries. Alcuni esperti del Marine Conservation Science Institute hanno dunque confermato l’identità del grande squalo bianco, è proprio Deep Blue.

Un gigantesco squalo in dolce attesa

Deep Blue è apparsa con la curiosa compagnia di due delfini, piuttosto strano dato che in genere i delfini scappano dagli squali, specialmente da quelli grandi come Deep Blue. Questa grande femmina di squalo bianco infatti è lunga circa 6 metri, pesa circa 2.5 tonnellate e ha almeno 50 anni.

Ma ciò che ha maggiormente sorpreso Ramsey ed i suoi colleghi è la pancia di Deep Blue, che suggerisce che questa possente femmina di squalo bianco si trovi in un avanzato stato di gravidanza. Forse proprio per questo motivo la femmina di squalo si trova nelle calde acque delle Hawaii. Gli squali in genere frequentano le coste più fredde della California, dove predano leoni marini e altri animali. Ma sappiamo che quando si trovano in dolce attesa, le femmine di squalo a volte si spostano verso acque più calde seguendo la migrazione delle balene.

Nelle acque di Ohau sono stati avvistati anche altri due squali, ed un esemplare è una femmina di circa 4/5 metri di lunghezza, anche lei incinta. Come afferma la Jeffires “squali di queste dimensioni sono avvistati abbastanza raramente. E dunque una cosa incredibile apprendere che altre femmine arrivano sino a tali dimensioni e si riproducano”.

L’emozionante faccia a faccia con Deep Blue

Deep Blue è apparsa accanto alla carcassa del capodoglio alle prime luci dell’alba per poi passare l’intera giornata con i sub, regalando immense emozioni alla Ramsey, che ha definito l’incontro “commovente ed emozionante”. Dapprima, forse per scrollarsi di dosso qualche parassita, si è strofinata sullo scavo dell’imbarcazione della Ramsey, poi una volta terminata la toletta si è concentrata sul capodoglio.