Dopo alcuni anni dal suo ultimo avvistamento avvenuto al largo dell’isola di Guadalupe in Messico, riappare Deep Blue, il grande squalo bianco che è considerato il più grande mai filmato. Questa volta ad incontrarla sono i subacquei guidati da Ocean Ramsey, la ricercatrice e biologa marina specializzata in etologia e studio del comportamento animale, in particolare quello degli squali.
Ramsey studia infatti da anni il comportamento di questi maestosi animali, il linguaggio del corpo e le loro reazioni ed interazioni con l’ambiente in cui vivono. Attualmente si sta concentrando infatti sull’influenza che l’ambiente, la presenza di altre specie e le attività umane, hanno sul comportamento degli squali.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
PHOTO BY @juansharks 😍😱🤭😳😍 Maybe my fav photo of me (@oceanramsey) and Shark ohana 🦈 of all time so far 😳😍😱 It’s so hard to choose, so many beautiful moments I am so eternally grateful for sharks please help save them. I am without words and at the same time I think I never stop speaking up for sharks, I am grateful beyond measure for my experiences and what they have taught me. This photo was taken yesterday off my home waters of Oahu, Hawaii when hey Shark I think I’ve met previously in Isla Guadalupe graced us with her big beautiful incredible presence 💙 I headed out with my team from @oneoceandiving (my ❤️ @juansharks ) and @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography for a day I will never forget. I’ve been trying to get the bill re-introduced in Hawaii to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays and this just feels like the biggest sign to keep pushing forward for more protection for them. Shark populations around the planet are severely declined. They need protection from targeted shark fishing for shark been soup and sport fishing. Please speak up in your own community and help support international efforts. #helpsavesharks #savesharks #shark #greatwhiteshark #sharks #oceanramseyandgreatwhite #oceanramseygreatwhite PHOTO BY #JUANSHARKS #Sharkphotographer #Sharkarma #savetheocean #instagood Join me at my team to learn about sharks OneOceanDiving.Com @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanconservation @oneoceaneducation @oneoceanglobal @oneoceanhawaii @waterinspired New conservation benefit tiger shark biomimicry wetsuit by @xcelwetsuits #instagram #discoversharks #instagood #ocean #incredible #amazing #beautiful Photo by @juansharks 😘😍❤️🦈❤️
L’avvistamento di Deep Blue, il più grande squalo bianco mai immortalato dall’uomo
L’avvistamento è avvenuto il 13 gennaio mentre il gruppo di Ocean Ramsey si trovava a largo di Ohau per osservare un gruppo di squali tigre che si nutrivano di una carcassa di capodoglio. Il cetaceo, morto per cause naturali, era infatti stato trascinato al largo dalla NOAA, per tenere lontani gli squali dalla costa dell’isola.
Ma ad un certo punto gli squali tigre si sono allontanati spaventati dal loro banchetto, per l’improvvisa comparsa di Deep Blue, il più grande squalo bianco mai avvistato dall’uomo. I ricercatori sono certi si tratti di questo grande squalo grazie alle sue dimensioni ed ai segni sul suo corpo, resi evidenti dalle immagini scattate dalla fotografa Kimberly Jeffries. Alcuni esperti del Marine Conservation Science Institute hanno dunque confermato l’identità del grande squalo bianco, è proprio Deep Blue.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Post via @oceanramsey Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs through @OneoceanResearch and @OneOceanDiving and through a number of our international projects which also includes #greatWhiteShark research specifically. I try hard to replace fear with scientific facts and encourage a healthy level of respect for sharks as #apexPredatorsNotMonsters but not puppies…but not monsters. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them. My life mission, passion, and I think purpose is to help further conservation efforts for them through research, conservation, design, and immersive and impactful programs and outreach. Please check out all the divisions of #OneOceanDiving listed below for more information and please help us to ban #sharkfinning #sharkfishing #sharksportfishing and #sharkculling around the world. I just found out the the bill to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii will be re-introduced this year in both eh house and senate following all the positive shark press that has come from this incredible encounter in the last few days. Mahalo nui loa (thank you) to all those who support efforts for shark and marine conservation. #gratitude #helpsavesharks #finbannow #sharkarma #savesharks #Sharkconservation #sharkresearch. IMAGE © MY AMAZING FIANCE @JUANSHARKS co-founder of @oneoceandiving and @waterinspired also diving with my amazing one ocean shark ohana @mermaid_kayleigh @Forrest.in.focus and @camgrantphotography Photo credit: #JuanSharks #JuanOliphant @JuanSharks Photo of a massive 20ft gorgeous female white shark and a rough tooth dolphin swimming up to me in my home waters of #Hawaii #Aloha #MalamaManō #Aumakua #Manō
Un gigantesco squalo in dolce attesa
Deep Blue è apparsa con la curiosa compagnia di due delfini, piuttosto strano dato che in genere i delfini scappano dagli squali, specialmente da quelli grandi come Deep Blue. Questa grande femmina di squalo bianco infatti è lunga circa 6 metri, pesa circa 2.5 tonnellate e ha almeno 50 anni.
Ma ciò che ha maggiormente sorpreso Ramsey ed i suoi colleghi è la pancia di Deep Blue, che suggerisce che questa possente femmina di squalo bianco si trovi in un avanzato stato di gravidanza. Forse proprio per questo motivo la femmina di squalo si trova nelle calde acque delle Hawaii. Gli squali in genere frequentano le coste più fredde della California, dove predano leoni marini e altri animali. Ma sappiamo che quando si trovano in dolce attesa, le femmine di squalo a volte si spostano verso acque più calde seguendo la migrazione delle balene.
Nelle acque di Ohau sono stati avvistati anche altri due squali, ed un esemplare è una femmina di circa 4/5 metri di lunghezza, anche lei incinta. Come afferma la Jeffires “squali di queste dimensioni sono avvistati abbastanza raramente. E dunque una cosa incredibile apprendere che altre femmine arrivano sino a tali dimensioni e si riproducano”.
L’emozionante faccia a faccia con Deep Blue
Deep Blue è apparsa accanto alla carcassa del capodoglio alle prime luci dell’alba per poi passare l’intera giornata con i sub, regalando immense emozioni alla Ramsey, che ha definito l’incontro “commovente ed emozionante”. Dapprima, forse per scrollarsi di dosso qualche parassita, si è strofinata sullo scavo dell’imbarcazione della Ramsey, poi una volta terminata la toletta si è concentrata sul capodoglio.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
By @oceanramsey “What it’s like to lock eyes with a great white as it slowly and directly approaches me is a feeling I’ve been fortunate to experience many times before but how’s the rough toothed dolphin escort too 😱❤️🦈❤️ I can’t say enough about the importance of sharks for healthy marine ecosystems, for the ocean, we need sharks and yet, perhaps because of the negative and inaccurate way they are portrayed in mass media many people do not care that they are being killed at a rate of 70,000,000-100,000,000 every year! What’s worse, they are killed mostly just for #sharkfinsoup or for #sharkfishing as #sharksportfishing I would encourage you to take a look at the above hashtags and see the cruelty and waste and compare it to this reality of peaceful and respectful coexistence. #helpsavesharks #savetheocean I do not encourage people to do this. I’ve been working with sharks for over 15 years, over 30 species including white sharks all around the world. They are #apexpredatornotmonster not puppies…but this was the gentlest grandma great #whiteshark ive ever met ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Deepest gratitude for my team and the incredible shot I will cherish forever @camgrantphotography Freediving this morning with @oneoceandiving #oneoceanohana @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @forrest.in.focus 🌅🦈 @oneoceanhawaii @waterinspired @oneoceanconservation @oneoceaneducation @oneoceanglobal @travelcoffeeandsharks @discoversharks Fins @cressi1946 #tigersharkwetsuit by @xcelwetsuits 💙🦈💙 #greatwhitehawaii #divewithsharks #greatwhitesharks #oceanramsey #oneoceandiving #ocean #sharks #instagram #instagood #today #amazing #beautiful #madeofocean #teamoneocean “