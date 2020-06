Studying one of nature’s most complex structures: Virtually fly-around a deep-sea giant larvacean

This video is a first-of-its-kind 3D reconstruction made in collaboration with the Digital Life Project at the University of Massachusetts, revealing the complex structure of a giant larvacean's mucous house. ⁠⁠Giant larvaceans, Bathochordaeus sp., are abundant in the deep midwater around the world. They create balloon-like mucous webs that can be up to a meter across. Inside these outer filters are smaller, fist-sized inner filters that the animals use to feed on tiny drifting particles and organisms, ranging from less than a micron to a few millimeters in size. A new study published today in the journal Nature describes a unique laser-based system for constructing 3D models of diaphanous marine animals and the mucous structures they secrete.⁠⁠Researchers have long been interested in how larvaceans can filter a wide variety of particles while processing very large volumes of water (up to 80 liters an hour). Previous studies have looked at larvacean filters in the laboratory, but this is the first study to provide quantitative data about these mucus structures in the open ocean. To gather these data, Kakani Katija, who heads MBARI’s Bioinspiration Lab, worked with a team of engineers, scientists, and submersible pilots to develop an instrument called DeepPIV (PIV stands for particle imaging velocimetry). ⁠⁠The DeepPIV instrument projects a sheet of laser light that illuminates particles (which indicate water movement), gelatinous materials, and mucus structures in the water. When used in scanning mode, DeepPIV can reconstruct 3D models of gelatinous tissue and mucus. Combining these three-dimensional models of larvacean filters with observations of flow patterns through the filters, researchers can—for the first time—identify the shape and function of different parts of the larvacean’s inner filter. ⁠Learn more: https://www.mbari.org/deep-piv-3d-flow/

