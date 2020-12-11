Contro ogni previsione, i The Game Awards di quest’anno si sono svolti senza intoppi nonostante la pandemia di Covid-19. La cerimonia infatti non si è tenuta con un vero pubblicato come di consueto, ma si è svolta totalmente online con i vari ospiti che si succedevano uno dopo l’altro attraverso videointerviste direttamente da casa o messaggi registrati. L’evento come al solito è stato presentato da Geoff Keighley e nel corso della nottata di ieri sono stati annunciati tutti i nuovi vincitori dell’anno tra nuovi annunci e sorprese ben gradite.
Il premio di Gioco dell’Anno è stato assegnato a The Last of Us Part II battendo Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal e Final Fantasy VII Remake. L’acclamato sequel di Naughty Dog ha ottenuto anche una serie di altri premi tra cui quello di Miglior Regia, Miglior Gioco d’Azione/Avventura, Miglior Narrazione e il premio Innovazione nell’Accessibilità. La doppiatrice Laura Bailey che he interpretato Abby in The Last of Us Part II ha anche vinto il premio per la Miglior Interpretazione.
Ciò non significa che altri titoli non abbiano guadagnato qualche premio. Hades è stato scelto come Miglior Gioco Indie mentre Among Us (con gli sviluppatori che avevano le lacrime agli occhi) ha ottenuto il premio di Miglior Gioco Multiplayer e Miglior Gioco Mobile. I premi di Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Colonna Sonora sono andati a Final Fantasy VII Remake, e Ghost of Tsushima è stato premiato come Migliore Direzione Artistica. La vittoria dei del Miglior Gioco Attuale è stata assegnata a No Man’s Sky che ha battuto pesi massimi come Fortnite e Apex Legends. Se volete riguardarvi la cerimonia vi riportiamo qui sotto il video registrato, ma mettetevi comodi perchè supera le tre ore di spettacolo.
Tutti i vincitori dei Game Awards 2020
Qui di seguito trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori di quest’anno:
- Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Game Direction
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
- Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Games for Impact
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Player’s Choice
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Best Ongoing
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Best Indie
Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Best Mobile
Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Best Action
Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Best Family
Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)
- Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
- Content Creator of the Year
Valkyrae
- Best Esports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Best Esports Athlete
Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
- Best Esports Team
G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Best Esports Host
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Best Esports Coach
Danny “Zonic” Sørensen
Ph. Credit: The Game Awards