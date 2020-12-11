Contro ogni previsione, i The Game Awards di quest’anno si sono svolti senza intoppi nonostante la pandemia di Covid-19. La cerimonia infatti non si è tenuta con un vero pubblicato come di consueto, ma si è svolta totalmente online con i vari ospiti che si succedevano uno dopo l’altro attraverso videointerviste direttamente da casa o messaggi registrati. L’evento come al solito è stato presentato da Geoff Keighley e nel corso della nottata di ieri sono stati annunciati tutti i nuovi vincitori dell’anno tra nuovi annunci e sorprese ben gradite.

Il premio di Gioco dell’Anno è stato assegnato a The Last of Us Part II battendo Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal e Final Fantasy VII Remake. L’acclamato sequel di Naughty Dog ha ottenuto anche una serie di altri premi tra cui quello di Miglior Regia, Miglior Gioco d’Azione/Avventura, Miglior Narrazione e il premio Innovazione nell’Accessibilità. La doppiatrice Laura Bailey che he interpretato Abby in The Last of Us Part II ha anche vinto il premio per la Miglior Interpretazione.

Ciò non significa che altri titoli non abbiano guadagnato qualche premio. Hades è stato scelto come Miglior Gioco Indie mentre Among Us (con gli sviluppatori che avevano le lacrime agli occhi) ha ottenuto il premio di Miglior Gioco Multiplayer e Miglior Gioco Mobile. I premi di Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Colonna Sonora sono andati a Final Fantasy VII Remake, e Ghost of Tsushima è stato premiato come Migliore Direzione Artistica. La vittoria dei del Miglior Gioco Attuale è stata assegnata a No Man’s Sky che ha battuto pesi massimi come Fortnite e Apex Legends. Se volete riguardarvi la cerimonia vi riportiamo qui sotto il video registrato, ma mettetevi comodi perchè supera le tre ore di spettacolo.

Tutti i vincitori dei Game Awards 2020

Qui di seguito trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori di quest’anno:

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Player’s Choice

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Best Ongoing

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Best Action

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Best Family

Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Best Esports Team

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Best Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Ph. Credit: The Game Awards